Car slammed by waves escapes flood in dramatic dashcam video

This is why cars have reverse gear.

A father taking his son to a rugby game on Dec. 14 was driving down a coastal road in North West England when he rounded a bend and ended up being slammed by waves that were breaking onto the road.

The action in Allonby was caught on a dashcam, which hadn’t had its date and time updated. The town is situated on the Solway Firth, a body of water off the Irish Sea that is often hit with severe weather.

"I regretted my decision early on but I carried on, assuming it would be OK - until I spied ahead that water was rushing over the sea defenses,” driver Guy Broster told SWNS.

Things only got worse, however, and Broster and his son Luke found themselves heading into a flood, the water already having stranded a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

"The car started making noises suggesting that the water was getting too deep, so I hit reverse and got the hell out of Dodge!”

Broster was also concerned that driftwood or rocks might smash into his vehicle, but he, his son and his car escaped unscathed.

