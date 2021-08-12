Expand / Collapse search
Car quiz: Who are these NASCAR Indianapolis winners?

They all got to kiss the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Fox News Staff
The Brickyard 400 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's famed oval was a staple of the NASCAR season for 27 years, but this year the Cup Series is hitting the infield road course for a weekend doubleheader with Indycar.

(Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will cover 82 laps of the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit and the new event is anybody's race to win. But do you think you know who won on the oval?

Fifteen drivers got to kiss the yard of bricks over the years, with several doing it more than once.

Below are five photos of drivers or their cars for you to try to identify and the answers can be found if you scroll down to the bottom of this story, so no peeking, please!

1.

(Getty Images)

Hint: He won't be racing at Indy this year, but will be a member of the broadcast team.

2.

(Robert Laberge/Allsport)

Hint: The driver on the far right won the Brickyard 400 the same year he won his only Cup Series championship.

3.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Hint: He's in the history books as the last winner of the Brickyard 400.

4:

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Hint: He's racing at Indy this weekend, but not in a stock car.

5.

(Jeff Moreland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hint: He kissed the bricks so many times we wouldn't be surprised if his wife was jealous.

1. Dale Jarrett (1996, 1999)

2. Bobby Labonte (2000)

3. Kevin Harvick (2003, 2019, 2020)

4. Jimmie Johnson (2006, 2008, 2009, 2012)

5: Jeff Gordon (1994, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2014)

This article was written by Fox News staff.