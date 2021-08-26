Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Car quiz: What cities are these cars named after?

Some are far from where they are from

Fox News Staff
close
Automobile model names are often meant to impart a certain kind of style and one of the most common ways to do that is to use the name of a city.

Below are five photos of new and classic vehicles with hints about where the got their names from. The answers can be found if you scroll down to the bottom of this story, so no peeking, please!

1.

(VW)

Hint: Volkswagen's new subcompact SUV borrows the name of one of America's most famous skiing destinations.

2.

(Chevrolet)

Hint: Beverly Hills gets all of the attention, but the Los Angeles neighborhood this car is named after is really where it's at.

3.

(Ford)

Hint: This Ford was once built in New Jersey, but its name comes from Spain.

4. 

(Plymouth)

Hint: The city this Mitsubishi-sourced Plymouth is named after has hosted winter and summer Olympics events.

5.

(iStock)


Hint: It's fitting that this Cadillac land yacht is named after a port city.

SCROLL DOWN FOR ANSWERS

1. Volkswagen Taos

2. Chevrolet Bel Air

3. Ford Granada

4. Plymouth Sapporo

5. Cadillac Calais

