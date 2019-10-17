Massive car collection seized from owners of bankrupt DC Solar up for auction

An incredible collection of nearly 150 classic and modern cars is coming up for auction, but they each come with a conflicted history.

The cars were seized by the feds from the owners of DC Solar, who have been accused of running the bankrupt solar-powered generator company as an $800 million Ponzi scheme.

Jeff and Paulette Carpoff haven’t been charged with any crimes as of yet, according to the U.S. Attoney’s office, but their situation remains under investigation. In the meantime, the Carpoffs and the Department of Justice agreed to hold an interlocutory sale and put the proceeds into a seized asset account, rather than continue to incur expenses for the storage and maintenance of the vehicles. The sale is being handled by the U.S. Marshals Service and Apple Auctioneering Co. in Woodland, Calif.

“It is rare for the U.S. Marshals to hold an auction of such a stunning collection of vehicles,” said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Lasha Boyden of the Sacramento office.

DC Solar was a NASCAR sponsor for some time, and the collection reflects an interest in gas-guzzling American performance cars old and new. Along with a 1969 Dodge Daytona and three 1970 Plymouth Superbirds, there’s a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and six Ford Mustangs from the 1960s.

Nevertheless, there are two Teslas and five Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrids among the lots.

They also include plenty of vintage pickup trucks, four Hummer H1s and a 1965 Plymouth Fury LAPD tribute car, but it’s one from the other side of the law that’s the most unique model in the bunch.

It’s a 1978 Pontiac Trans Am that’s not just customized to look like the one from the “Smokey and the Bandit” film, but was once owned by Burt Reynolds himself.

Online bidding for the cars is already underway and will run through a live event in Woodland on Oct. 26.

