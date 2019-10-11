California driver tells police the dog ate his ticket

Remember the old saying that everything you need to know you learned in kindergarten?

A young driver showed up at the California Highway Patrol's Santa Barbara station this week with a torn-up ticket that he said his dog partially ate.

Police said it was the first time it had ever happened, and that the driver brought it in because the unspecified violation required a sign-off.

Fortunately -- or not -- the section for the signature was still intact, and they were able to help him out, but the officer that handled the situation couldn’t help but wonder if the story was true.

“Who knew this actually happens? Has this ever happened to you?” the CHP asked in a Facebook post.

Well, has it? Let us know in the comments section.