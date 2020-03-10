Cadillac cancels Lyriq electric vehicle reveal due to coronavirus

Cadillac has canceled the planned Aril 2 reveal of its first electric vehicle due to the coronavirus outbreak, Bloomberg reported.

The brand announced the Los Angeles event during a General Motors EV Day program outlining the automaker’s upcoming electric car plans held last week. It has not been rescheduled at this time.

The Lyriq SUV is set to be built on a modular battery-powered platform that will be used across a range of vehicles in the coming years. The chassis can accommodate a variety of cars and SUVs with different drivetrain configurations and battery sizes, with some models capable of traveling up to 400 miles per charge, according to GM.

It will also debut a new type of battery GM is developing under the Ultium name that it said will be cheaper to produce and more flexible than current technologies.

A separate event to unveil the GMC HUMMER EV electric pickup scheduled for May 20 has not yet been affected.

