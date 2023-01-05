Cadillac and Andretti Autosport teaming up on all-American Formula One bid

General Motors and Andretti Autosport are joining forces to take on the world.

The automaker and racing outfit announced Thursday that they are collaborating on a bid to enter a team in the Formula One racing circuit.

Michael Andretti has been lobbying to enter the series over the past year and said bringing GM on board checks the last box in its effort.

"What does Andretti bring to the party? Well, we’re bringing one of the biggest manufacturers in the world with us," he said.

The car will run under Cadillac branding and be an all-American effort, General Motors President Mark Reuss said.

Along with being based at Andretti's new Fishers, Indiana, headquarters, the team intends to field an American driver, with current Andretti IndyCar driver Colton Herta a front-runner for the seat.

"An American manufacturer with an American team with an American driver is going to be the biggest story of the year," Andretti said.

Several Formula One teams have been resisting an expansion of the field to 11 teams, but Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA governing body, has shown support for the effort.

If successful, this will mark the first time General Motors has ever competed in Formula One, which has seen a rise in interest in the U.S. in recent years and will have three American races on the calendar this season.

"Those races are very important, but as we expand Cadillac as a global brand into places we haven’t been in a long time or have never been, the series offers exposure everywhere," Reuss said.

Cadillac currently competes in the IMSA and WEC endurance racing series and will be entering the 24 Hours of Le Mans this season.

Andretti said a technical director has already been hired in anticipation of its approved entry and that preliminary engineering work has begun, which will tap into GM's resources in the future.