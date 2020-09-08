Bubba Wallace's wrecked 2018 Daytona 500 car being sold at charity auction

The car Bubba Wallace drove to a dramatic second-place finish at the 2018 Daytona 500 is currently for sale, but it needs a little work.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is being offered by a private owner through the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction to raise money for the organization and The Petty Family Foundation.

Wallace and Denny Hamlin bumped their way to the checkered flag as they battled for second place behind Austin Dillon and ended up crashing together into the wall after they crossed the finish line. The result remains Wallace’s best in the Cup Series, while Hamlin went on to win the race in 2019 and 2020.

The Click n’ Close-sponsored car still has its scars from the on-track battle, which spilled into a war of words between the two following the race. The two have since mended fences and Hamlin is said to be considering joining Wallace in taking an ownership stake in Richard Petty Motorsports, but neither has confirmed or denied the reports.

The auction is being hosted by Julien’s Auctions, which estimates the car will sell for between $60,000 and $80,000 when the bidding ends Sept. 9.

MusiCares offers financial and medical support to members of the recording industry, while The Petty Family Foundation is involved in numerous charities, including helping children and veterans with disabilities and other serious medical conditions.

This won't be the first time one of Wallace's wrecks raised money for a cause. At the All-Star Open race in July, Michael McDowell hit Wallace from behind and turned him into the wall, which tore the front bumper off Wallace's Camaro. Upset, Wallace left the part with McDowell's crew, who auctioned it for $20,000, which went to the Motor Racing Outreach Christian ministry.

Turns out McDowell's sponsor, CarParts.com, placed the winning bid and later had the two drivers sign it so it could give it away in a contest.

