Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nascar
Published

Bubba Wallace's wrecked NASCAR All-Star car bumper sold for $20G at charity auction

Michael McDowell donated it to raise money for the Motor Racing Outreach ministry

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
NASCAR's Bubba Wallace sits down with Lawrence Jones on Fox NationVideo

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace sits down with Lawrence Jones on Fox Nation

That’s some expensive lemonade!

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The front bumper from the car Bubba Wallace drove at the NASCAR All-Star Open race was sold through an online charity auction on Monday for $20,034.

The part came off of Wallace’s car when Michael McDowell ran into Wallace from behind and turned him into the wall, ending his attempt to qualify for the main All-Star race.

Wallace was furious after the incident. He called McDowell “a joke” during a post-crash interview and deposited the part with McDowell’s team.

McDowell then donated it to an eBay auction organized by The NASCAR Foundation to raise money for the Christian ministry Motor Racing Outreach, which provides religious services at tracks for drivers and fans.

(The NASCAR Foundation)

Wallace supported the auction, writing on Twitter:

“When life gives you lemons, auction them off and raise money for @FollowMRO. May not agree to what happened on track, but we can agree on a positive outcome from the situation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto