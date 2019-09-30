Bubba Wallace to face NASCAR officials after throwing drink in Alex Bowman's face

NASCAR officials will be speaking to driver Bubba Wallace about an altercation he had with fellow driver Alex Bowman following Sunday’s race in Charlotte, N.C.

Bowman had run into the back of Wallace’s car on the first lap and spun him into the wall on lap 42. After the race, Wallace approached Bowman, who was being treated on pit road by a medic for overheating, and splashed a drink in his face.

Bowman later said Wallace had been giving him the middle finger during the race and that he was “just over it,” according to NBC Sports.

“I’ve got to stand up for myself at some point,” Bowman said. “Probably wouldn’t have gotten wrecked if he had his finger back in the car … I’d be mad too, but he put himself in that spot.”

On Monday, Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio he’ll be addressing the issue with Wallace this week before the next race at Delaware’s Dover International Speedway.

“That was really not classy whatsoever,” O’Donnell said. “I understand that drivers have issues with each other during the race. We totally get that, but with drivers on the ground being tended to by medical personnel, you need to be smarter than that, and we’ll have that conversation with Bubba and we’ll see how that goes, obviously prior to Dover.”

Bowman finished second at Charlotte, which was good enough for him to move on to the second round of the NASCAR playoffs, which Wallace failed to qualify for this year.

