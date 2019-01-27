British police 'shocked' at car driven without front tire

Talk about a bumpy ride.

British police said Saturday they were "shocked" to see a car being driven in a strange way on a major road was missing a front tire.

The driver was stopped near Wymondham, Norfolk, by officers on Saturday, Norfolk Police said on Twitter.

After his breathalyzer test showed he had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system, the driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, according to the police department's tweet.

One user on Twitter asked "Is this for real? How the hell?"

"Yes it's the shocking reality of what we have to deal with.. The wheel is bad enough but coupled with the drink," Sergeant Chris Harris replied on Twitter.