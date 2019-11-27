The Black Friday car deals you should be looking for

Black Friday isn’t just for buying new stuff.

According to online automotive marketplace ISeeCars, last Black Friday saw 33.1 percent more used car deals than on the average shopping day and highlights some models to be on the lookout for this year.

The biggest deals 2018 were found on the Toyota Sequoia, the brand’s largest SUV, which had an average discount of 10.4 percent, compared to 6.1 percent for the overall market.

The Sequoia was followed by the Porsche Macan, Volkswagen Beetle, Toyota Sienna and the Fiat 500.

STUDY FINDS SMALL USED CARS ARE THE MOST DANGEROUS, AND THIS ONE IS THE WORST

The Chevrolet Corvette topped the sports car list at 8.3 percent off, and the arrival of a new mid-engine model could put even more pressure on the used prices this year. The Maserati Ghibli sedan and Ford Mustang rounded out the top three deals.

Among pickups, the Nissan Titan (8.3), Ford F-150 and Toyota Tacoma had the most money on their hoods.

Here’s the full top 10 overall from 2018:

1 Toyota Sequoia 10.4 percent

2 Porsche Macan 10.3 percent

3 Volkswagen Beetle 9.2 percent

4 Toyota Sienna 9.1 percent

5 Fiat 500 8.6 percent

6 Ford Fiesta 8.6 percent

7 Honda HR-V 8.3 percent

8 Chevrolet Corvette 8.3 percent

9 Nissan Titan 8.3 percent

10 Honda Civic (Coupe) 8.1 percent

