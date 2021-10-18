Bizarre 'nude' Lamborghini sold for $111,111

Talk about basic transportation.

A wild custom car inspired by a low-resolution image of a Lamborghini Countach has been auctioned for $111,111.

The "Lo-Res Car" was designed by famed architect Rem Koolhaas as a promotional vehicle for his footwear brand United Nude and represents the most basic form of the iconic supercar.

The tandem two-seat vehicle features a clamshell body fitted to an electric chassis that's not street legal, but is fully functional, although its top speed is just 31 mph.

Four of the vehicles were built and used in various media for the brand and others, including a feature role in the video for Rich The Kid's "New Freezer" featuring Kendrick Lamar.

This particular example was owned by the Peterson Automotive Museum and was auctioned on the Bring A Trailer website to raise money for the museum's collection as well as the Energy Independence Now organization, which promotes the development of hydrogen-powered vehicles and the infrastructure needed for them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The price paid for the car was interesting, and not just for it's symmetry. Although it may just be a coincidence, the figure 111111 is binary code for the number 63, which corresponds with the launch of Lamborghini's first production car in 1963.