Bizarre car collection being auctioned to raise money for Christian missions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gary Vanderpool had an eclectic taste in vehicles.

The South Dakota construction company owner died in 2020 at age 81 and left behind an interesting collection of vehicles that will be auctioned in May.

Among the lots are a 2005 Ram Big Horn that he customized with a smoke stack exhaust, an array of horns mounted to the roof, a semi truck wing and other unique touches.

Vanderpool also built several custom motorcycles, including an enclosed trike designed to look like a P-38 Lighting fighter plane and a Honda-powered motorcycle with wings from a 1960 Cadillac.

A 1920 T-Bucket roadster-style drag racer built on the chassis of a 1997 Ford F-Series pickup is one of the race cars being offered along with several tractors and an armored personnel carrier that's currently not operational, but comes with an engine that can be installed.

A number of more traditional classic cars, like a 1936 Pierce Arrow Limo and a 1958 Ford Fairline Skyliner, will be crossing the block with the rest at the auction, which is being held on site in Harrison, South Dakota, and online by VanDerBrink Auctions on May 14.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All the proceeds will go toward the Tom Vanderpool Memorial Fund supporting missions in the Philippines and Venezuela. The fund is named after Gary's son, who died in a crash during a hurricane in 1998 while flying for the Mercy Wings organization in Guatemala.