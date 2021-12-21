Auto racer Alex Zanardi released from hospital 18 months after cycling crash

Auto racing driver and four-time Paralympic hand cycling gold medalist Alex Zanardi has been released from the hospital 18 months after he was hit by a truck during a race and seriously injured.

Zanardi was competing in a hand cycling road race in Italy's Tuscany region in June, 2020, when the accident occurred and had to spend time in a medically induced coma due to head trauma.

This summer his wife, Daniela, said he was still regaining the ability to speak, but had hand and arm strength and was training intensively, IndyStar reported. On Monday she revealed through a post on the BMW Motorsport website that he moved home to continue his therapy several weeks ago.

"During the week, a therapist works with him and they do physical, neurological and logopedical exercises," she said.

The former Formula One driver lost most of both legs in a crash during a CART series race in Germany in 2001, but returned to racing in cars hand controls and became one of the world's foremost hand cyclists, winning 12 world championship events along with his Paralympic golds while representing Italy.