Auto racer Alex Zanardi released from hospital 18 months after cycling crash

Was placed in a medically-induced coma

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Auto racing driver and four-time Paralympic hand cycling gold medalist Alex Zanardi has been released from the hospital 18 months after he was hit by a truck during a race and seriously injured.

Zanardi is a four-time Paralympic gold medalist in hand cycling. (Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Zanardi was competing in a hand cycling road race in Italy's Tuscany region in June, 2020, when the accident occurred and had to spend time in a medically induced coma due to head trauma.

Zanardi continues racing cars equipped with hand controls. (Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This summer his wife, Daniela, said he was still regaining the ability to speak, but had hand and arm strength and was training intensively, IndyStar reported. On Monday she revealed through a post on the BMW Motorsport website that he moved home to continue his therapy several weeks ago.

"During the week, a therapist works with him and they do physical, neurological and logopedical exercises," she said.

Zanardi lost both legs in a crash at Germany's Lausitzring during a CART race in 2001.

Zanardi lost both legs in a crash at Germany's Lausitzring during a CART race in 2001. (Matthias Hiekel/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The former Formula One driver lost most of both legs in a crash during a CART series race in Germany in 2001, but returned to racing in cars hand controls and became one of the world's foremost hand cyclists, winning 12 world championship events along with his Paralympic golds while representing Italy.

