(Aston Martin)

Aston Martin
$192G Aston Martin DBX is an SUV worthy of James Bond

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
When Daniel Craig retires as James Bond next year, Aston Martin has the perfect vehicle for him to settle into family life with.

(Aston Martin)

The DBX is the British automaker’s first SUV, and will compete with the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S when it goes on sale late next year.

(Aston Martin)

The five-passenger DBX’s aluminum body features curvaceous styling with Aston Martin’s signature grille and a distinctive ducktail spoiler on its hatchback.

(Aston Martin)

It’s powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 used in the DB11 and Vantage sports cars, here with 542 hp that’s good for a sprint to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 181 mph. Its standard all-wheel-drive system was engineered for both the street performance and some off-road capability, and a standard air suspension can adjust the ground clearance from 7.5 inches to 9.3 inches.

The DBX is largely hand-built in Wales and its interior is trimmed with Bridge of Weir leather and Alcantara upholstery aimed at living up to its $192,086 starting price.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu