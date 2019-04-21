Aquavan? Van submerged after owner parks it on beach just before high tide

It was the perfect place for a sunset stroll. But not the perfect place to park a vehicle.

A van left on a beach in Somerset, U.K. was submerged on Saturday night when its owner failed to consider the incoming tide before heading off.

As the water rose, onlookers saw what was about to happen to the Ford Transit and called emergency services for help, but it was already too late to attempt to drive or tow it to dry land, SWNS reported.

“Crewmembers made their way to the beach and confirmed that there were no occupants inside. Unfortunately, due to the state of the tide, the vehicle could not be safely retrieved,” a spokesman for the Burnham’s BARB search and rescue team said.

After searching the vehicle for occupants, crews later found the owner on the beach and stood down.

“A key safety message here is to always check the tide times before driving onto local beaches. Speak to the beach warden if you are unsure,” the spokesman said.

The van was completely submerged at one point, and efforts to retrieve it were put off until the water receded.

