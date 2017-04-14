Apple granted autonomous car testing permit in California

Apple is still in the car business. The autonomous car business.

Despite reports that the tech giant was scaling back its secretive automotive project, it was just granted a permit by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to test self-driving cars on public roads.

Apple joins a long list of companies on the registry that includes Google, Ford, Tesla, GM, and Bosch. That last one is doubly significant, because one of its facilities in Germany responsible for automotive parts showed up last month on an Apple supplier responsibility report, according to Apple Insider.

WHAT WILL THE APPLE CAR LOOK LIKE?

Apple hasn’t revealed exactly what its working on in the automotive space, but CEO Tim Cook has called it “interesting,” and that the company is always looking at new things. Recent rumors point to Apple being focused on the software and equipment that will enable autonomous cars, rather than the development of an entire vehicle.

We should find out more about it soon, as the permit requires public reporting of accidents involving the test vehicles and how often they require human intervention.