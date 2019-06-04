Anti-Trump vanity plates among dozens rejected by DC officials in 2018

Washington officials rejected 53 vanity plate applications last year, including some that took shots at President Trump.

Some of the offending tags include “45SHOLE,” “DUMP45” and “TRE45SON," Washingtonian Magazine reported. The Department of Motor Vehicles rejects requested plates with language that refers to a "race, religion, color, deity, ethnic heritage, gender, sexual orientation, disability status, or political affiliation," according to municipal regulations.

One political tag denied was kinder to former President Obama with "4OBAMA" and another urged people to "GOVOTE," according to a list obtained by the magazine through a Freedom of Information Act request. Other rejected tags include religious and biblical references like "PSLMS57," "PSALM23," "PSALM46," "YESGOD" and "4ULORD."

D.C. issued only 617 personalized tags in fiscal year 2018, the magazine reported. DMV spokesperson Vanessa Newton told the Washingtonian that rejected personalized applications are reviewed when a customer disputes a denial.

“After further review and discussion with customers, DC DMV has overturned personalized tag rejections,” she said.