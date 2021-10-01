Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published
Last Update just in

Late Menards board member's massive classic American car collection up for auction

Larry Menard was the brother of Menards founder John Menard

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
America's most powerful convertibles Video

America's most powerful convertibles

Take a look at the most powerful convertibles ever produced by American automakers.

A collection of cars, trucks and memorabilia owned by Menards founder John Menard's brother Larry and his Dawn is being auctioned by his estate in Wisconsin on Oct 1.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

Larry Menard worked for his family's chain of home improvement stores for over half a century and was a member of the board of directors when he died in 2019 at 74.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

The vehicles, which he kept in perfect condition in a private museum at his home, range from the 1930s to 1960s and reflect his fondness for American brands.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

Among the dozens of lots are a 1946 Dodge pickup with the Menards logo on it that was used for promotional events and a rare 1963 Chevrolet Corvette fuel-injected split-window coupe with its numbers-matching engine and 70,000 miles on the odometer.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

There are also eight 1950s Chevrolets, with the standout being a fully-restored black 1957 Bel Air Convertible with a fuel-injected engine that was nearly turned into a customization project by its former owner, Jesse James, before Menard purchased it.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sale, which also includes several other pickups, Cushman scooters, gas pumps and other vintage items is being conducted by VanDerBrink Auctions at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos