Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Unser is part of an elite club of four-time winners of 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing'

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday.

FILE: President Ronald Reagan gets a helmet from race car driver Al Unser. (Diana Walker/Getty Images)

FILE: President Ronald Reagan gets a helmet from race car driver Al Unser. (Diana Walker/Getty Images) (Diana Walker/Getty Images)

Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part of an elite club of four-time winners of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." 

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unser won the Indy 500 in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987, and is the only driver in history to have both a sibling and a child also win one of the biggest races in the world.

Al Unser, Sr. poses with the Cotton Owens Dodge he drove to a fourth-place finish in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. (Photo by ISC Images &amp; Archives via Getty Images)

Al Unser, Sr. poses with the Cotton Owens Dodge he drove to a fourth-place finish in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. (Photo by ISC Images &amp; Archives via Getty Images)

Takuma Sato, an IndyCar driver, took to Twitter to post a tribute to Unser. 

"Rest In Peace an incredible three time @IndyCar champion and four time #INDY500 winner Al Unser," he posted. "It was my absolute honor to attend his baby @BorgTrophy ceremony. His speech was very funny and so charming. Huge respect. My deepest condolences to his family."

Sato was referring to the 18-inch replica of the Indy 500 winner's Borg-Warner Trophy that is kept at the speedway's museum. Unser was honored in May alongside friends and family, the Associated Press reported. The report also said that he was set to be honored in 2020 on the 50th anniversary of his 1970 victory at Indianapolis, but the celebration was postponed due to the pandemic.

Al Unser Sr. drives the Marmon Wasp during the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 29, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Al Unser Sr. drives the Marmon Wasp during the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 29, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Unser was born in in Albuquerque in 1939 to a family of racers. His father Jerry Unser and two uncles, Louis and Joe, were also drivers. Beginning in 1926 the family began competing in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, an annual road race held in Colorado.

Al's oldest brother, Jerry, became the first Unser to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 in 1958; he was killed in a crash during practice the following year.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unser began racing himself in 1957 when he was 18, but competed mostly in sprint cars. He made it to Indy in 1965 and was part of the rookie class with future Indy 500 winners Mario Andretti (1969) and Gordon Johncock (1973, 1984).

The Associated Press contributed to this report