After the rain: When, where to watch rescheduled NASCAR Dover race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It’ll be a Monday matinee for NASCAR fans after the Gander RV 400 at Dover was rained out on Sunday.

An incessant downpour that let up just long enough for the cars to get on track for pace laps at 4 pm, following a two-hour delay, returned before the green flag flew and there was no time left to try it again.

The race is now scheduled to run at noon today, and air on Fox Sports 1, with clear weather currently forecast for the expected duration of the event.

Talladega winner Chase Elliott will be starting from pole position after setting a track record of 165.960 mph in the series' return to single-car qualifying, while 12th-place starter Jimmie Johnson will be looking to break his career-long winless streak by adding to the 11 victories he has at the track.

