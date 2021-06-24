4 survive Tesla Model 3 crash off 100-foot drop

Talk about a crash test.

Four occupants escaped with minor to moderate injuries when the Tesla Model 3 they were in lost control on State Route 18 in California's San Bernadino mountains and crashed down a 100-foot drop through a stand of trees on early Tuesday evening.

Photos captured by the Mountain Reporter show the red sedan perched on its nose up against a tree with both ends crushed and the passenger compartment mostly intact.

The Model 3 has received the highest possible crash test ratings from NHTSA and IIHS, neither of which includes an evaluation that simulates this particular situation.

According to the Mountain Reporter, all of the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle, which was removed by a recovery company that is expert in dealing with these types of incidents in the challenging area.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Autos that the accident was chalked up to excessive speed on the twisty stretch of the highway that runs through an area known as "the arctic circle" and that Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems were not involved.