No charges for 5-year-old Utah joyrider's family after failed bid to buy Lamborghini

The parents of a 5-year-old Utah boy who "stole" his mother’s SUV in a failed attempt to drive to California will not face any charges related to the incident.

Utah Highway Patrol officers spotted Adrian Zamarripa driving 32 mph on Interstate 15 in Ogden on May 4 and pulled him over without incident. The boy told them he was trying to get to California to buy a Lamborghini with $3 he had in a wallet.

Investigators later determined that he took the car when his teenage sister, who was babysitting him, fell asleep. Weber County Attorney Chris Allred said on Friday that prosecutors did not find any evidence of neglect.

After Zamarripa became a media sensation following the incident, an Orem Lamborghini owner visited to give him and his sister a ride his $250,000 Huracan coupe, while the family said a company in California had also called offering to fly Zamarripa out to actually drive a Lamborghini.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP