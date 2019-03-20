$3 million, 300 mph Koenigsegg supercar sold out

Who needs a car that can go 300 mph and costs $3 million dollars? Apparently, 125 people do.

Swedish automaker Koenigsegg has sold out the entire run of 125 Jesko supercars it announced at the Geneva Motor Show the first week of March.

The carbon fiber, mid-engine coupe is powered by a 1,600 hp 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and features a revolutionary “Light Speed Transmission” that uses seven internal clutches to change instantaneously between its nine gears almost instantaneously.

The car is offered in normal and track versions, the latter with an aerodynamics package that generates over 3,000 pounds of downforce at high speeds. Koenigsegg, who’s Agera RS currently holds the title of world’s fastest production car at 278 mph, is confident that the 300 mph mark is within reach of the Jesko.

Koenigsegg said that 83 of the build slots for the cars were actually sold before it was revealed at the show, with the rest being scooped up in five days.

Don’t worry about seeing (or not seeing) one fly by you on the highway yet, though, because production isn’t set to begin at the rate of one car per week until the end of next year.

