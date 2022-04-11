The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek is readier for the rough stuff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The newest Nissan Pathfinder will help you find more paths.

The 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek is a new extra-rugged version of the three-row SUV.

It's still far from a 4x4 truck, but the crossover features an off-road tuned suspension, a 5/8-inch increase in ride height to over 7.8 inches and 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires.

Standard equipment includes a 360-degree camera system, tow hitch and a tubular roof rack that can carry 220 pounds of gear. The Pathfinder's 3.5-liter V6 engine has also been tuned to boost power from 284 hp to 295 hp when running on premium fuel.

Rock Creek badging, orange interior accents and unique leather and fabric seating upholstery rounds out the package.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the seven-passenger Pathfinder Rock Creek will be on display at the New York International Auto Show and is scheduled to go on sale this summer.