The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek is readier for the rough stuff

Three-row crossover gets new off-road gear

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is all new, larger and more rugged than the model it replaces, but is it anything like the original? Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu takes it off-road to find out.

The newest Nissan Pathfinder will help you find more paths.

The Pathfinder Rock Creek is the most off-road capable version of the Nissan SUV.

The 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek is a new extra-rugged version of the three-row SUV.

The Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek has a raised ride height and all-terrain tires.

It's still far from a 4x4 truck, but the crossover features an off-road tuned suspension, a 5/8-inch increase in ride height to over 7.8 inches and 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires.

A tubular roof rack is standard on the Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek

Standard equipment includes a 360-degree camera system, tow hitch and a tubular roof rack that can carry 220 pounds of gear. The Pathfinder's 3.5-liter V6 engine has also been tuned to boost power from 284 hp to 295 hp when running on premium fuel.

Orange accents and unique upholstery set the Rock Creek apart from other Pathfinder trims.

Rock Creek badging, orange interior accents and unique leather and fabric seating upholstery rounds out the package.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the seven-passenger Pathfinder Rock Creek will be on display at the New York International Auto Show and is scheduled to go on sale this summer.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos