The 2023 Honda Pilot has been revealed, if you can find it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2023 Honda Pilot has been revealed. Sort of.

Honda has released a teaser image of the upcoming all-new SUV, which is making its debut this year.

The three-row Pilot is being redesigned on the platform used for the current Acura MDX.

AMERICANS WANT MORE OFF-ROAD STYLE VEHICLES AND AUTOMAKERS ARE HERE FOR IT

You'll have to squint really hard to see the vehicle, as it is shown from a great distance driving hidden on a rocky desert cliff.

REVIEW: THE 2023 HONDA HR-V IS A BIG LITTLE SUV

Zooming in doesn't help much. The photo is intentionally low resolution and the vehicle is wearing the type of camouflaging wrap automakers apply to prototypes when they're being tested in public ahead of their reveals.

BIGGER 2023 HONDA CR-V REVEALED AND HALF WILL BE HYBRIDS

Honda did say that the vehicle features the brand's new TrailSport trim, which launched with the smaller Passport this year as a mostly cosmetic package that gives it the burly looks of an off-roader.

It has promised that future TrailSports would feature mechanical upgrades, however, and says the Pilot TrailSport will be "the most rugged and capable Honda SUV ever."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The current Pilot was Honda's second-best-selling model in July. It did not confirm a date for the full reveal of the new version, but said it will be "soon."