The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport debuts with unique street-tuned suspension

The newest Toyota 4Runner was born to run … on the road.

The 4runner TRD Sport is a new street-tuned version of the SUV and a stark contrast to the TRD Pro off-road model.

It features a performance suspension that links the front and rear shock absorbers to help keep the body under control during on-road driving without entirely sacrificing it's ability to ride comfortably on rough roads.

The 4Runner TRD Sport also gets a hood scoop, 20-inch wheels, a front lip spoiler, black roof rails and body color accents on the grille, rocker panels and wheel arches.

The model is powered by the same 270 hp/278 lb-ft 4.0-liter V6 as the rest of the lineup and is capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds.

It's available with either rear-wheel-drive versions and 9.0 inches of ground clearance or four-wheel-drive with a low range transfer case and 9.6 inches of ground clearance.

Pricing has not been announced, but the 4Runner lineup ranges from $37,940 to $51,920 and deliveries of the TRD Sport are scheduled to begin in late summer.