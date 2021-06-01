Expand / Collapse search
Toyota
Published

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport debuts with unique street-tuned suspension

Special suspension can handle on-road and off-road driving

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The newest Toyota 4Runner was born to run … on the road.

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Street is a new on-road-focused version of the SUV.

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Street is a new on-road-focused version of the SUV. (Toyota)

The 4runner TRD Sport is a new street-tuned version of the SUV and a stark contrast to the TRD Pro off-road model.

It features a performance suspension that links the front and rear shock absorbers to help keep the body under control during on-road driving without entirely sacrificing it's ability to ride comfortably on rough roads.

The X REAS suspension links the front and rear shocks to better control the body.

The X REAS suspension links the front and rear shocks to better control the body. (Toyota)

The 4Runner TRD Sport also gets a hood scoop, 20-inch wheels, a front lip spoiler, black roof rails and body color accents on the grille, rocker panels and wheel arches.

(Toyota)

The model is powered by the same 270 hp/278 lb-ft 4.0-liter V6 as the rest of the lineup and is capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds.

It's available with either rear-wheel-drive versions and 9.0 inches of ground clearance or four-wheel-drive with a low range transfer case and 9.6 inches of ground clearance.

The 4Runner TRD Street features TRD logos and SofTex synthetic upholstery in the cabin.

The 4Runner TRD Street features TRD logos and SofTex synthetic upholstery in the cabin. (Toyota)

Pricing has not been announced, but the 4Runner lineup ranges from $37,940 to $51,920 and deliveries of the TRD Sport are scheduled to begin in late summer.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos