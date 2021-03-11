The 'Jeep' Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer return after 30 years

The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer unveiled Thursday mark the return of the models after 30 years, but you don't have to call them Jeeps.

The full-size SUVs are being treated by the automaker as an "extension" of the Jeep brand and don’t wear its name. It’s sort of like what Land Rover does with Range Rover.

You won’t find them in every Jeep dealer, either. Only those outlets that have earned a J.D. Power Customer First award and are willing to set up a dedicated Wagoneer section in their showrooms and meet other service requirements will be certified to sell the trucks.

It’s all part of the effort to set them apart as a premium offering that will compete with an array of vehicles from the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Tahoe to the Cadillac Escalade.

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are the same size and share their body on frame construction, the names designating two tiers of trim. Their boxy styling with large windows and forward-canted grilles is inspired by the look of the originals.

Wagoneer base prices range from $59,995 to $74,995 and the Grand Wagoneer’s from $88,995 to $105,995. However, the lowest-priced model offered at launch will be the $69,995 Wagoneer Series II.

The Wagoneer is powered by a 395 hp 5.7-liter V8 and the Grand Wagoneer has a 471 hp 6.4-liter V8, both engines paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the Grand Wagoneer concept revealed last fall, a plug-in hybrid powertrain is not currently available.

The Wagoneer comes standard with rear-wheel-drive, but three Quadra-Trac four-wheel-drive systems of increasing capability are optional. The Grand Wagoneer is only available with four-wheel-drive and also gets a standard air suspension system that can raise its ride height by 2 inches to provide up to 10 inches of ground clearance for off-roading or lower the vehicle for improved fuel economy and ease of entry. Both models are available with a package that gives them a 10,000 pound tow rating, which beats the second-best Ford Expedition by 700 pounds.

They’re both larger and have more passenger and rear cargo space than the standard size versions of Ford and GM’s full-size SUVs, but are smaller than the extended wheelbase versions, such as the Ford Expedition Max and Chevrolet Suburban. The Wagoneer comes with eight-passenger seating, but a seven-passenger arrangement with second-row captain’s chairs is available and standard on the Grand Wagoneer.

The interior designs are similar, but the Grand Wagoneer offers higher-quality upholstery and trim throughout and can be had with an array of seven digital displays.

These include the instrument cluster, infotainment system, climate control panels for the front and rear passengers, two rear-seat entertainment screens with built-in Amazon Fire and a first-of-its-kind front passenger-side display that can be used to control the navigation and audio systems as well as watch video with sound provided by a 23-speaker 1,375-watt McIntosh audio system in top models.

Unlike the old trucks, you won’t be able to get wood paneling on the sides, but the Grand Wagoneer makes up for that somewhat with large swathes of real walnut trim on the dashboard, doors and center console.

A wide array of electronic driver aids are available across the lineup that includes standard adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency brakes; a digital rearview mirror with video feed; a 360-degree birds-eye view camera system; a front infrared night vision cameral; and an active lane-centering system, which will be offered with a hands-off driving feature at an unspecified date.

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer reservations are currently being accepted with a $500 deposit and deliveries are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2021.