Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ford
Published

The 2021 Ford Bronco spotted with its top popped

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Ford Bronco R entering Baja 1000 ahead of retail revivalVideo

Ford Bronco R entering Baja 1000 ahead of retail revival

Ford is entering a racing version of its Bronco R in the 2019 Baja 1000 ahead of its spring retail revival. The Bronco R features a modern design based on the 1966 original’s boxy styling.

Photos of the upcoming Ford Bronco apparently taken in secret inside a Ford facility have revealed some of its styling and a removable top.

The images were originally posted to Bronco6G.com and removed, but not before they spread across the web.

The shots only show the rear portion of a two-door and four-door Bronco, but reveal its roll bar, which has a similar layout to the Jeep Wrangler’s with an additional vertical pillar behind the rear door.

The Bronco will be a direct competitor to the Jeep Wrangler.

The Bronco will be a direct competitor to the Jeep Wrangler. (Jeep)

The trucks seen also feature rounded rear wheel arches, as seen on recent prototypes caught testing, rather than the flat tops featured on the original Bronco and recently unveiled Bronco R race truck, which is based on the all-new model.

(Ford)

Ford has confirmed that the Bronco will make its official debut sometime this spring.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu