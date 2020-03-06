The 2021 Ford Bronco spotted with its top popped

Photos of the upcoming Ford Bronco apparently taken in secret inside a Ford facility have revealed some of its styling and a removable top.

The images were originally posted to Bronco6G.com and removed, but not before they spread across the web.

The shots only show the rear portion of a two-door and four-door Bronco, but reveal its roll bar, which has a similar layout to the Jeep Wrangler’s with an additional vertical pillar behind the rear door.

The trucks seen also feature rounded rear wheel arches, as seen on recent prototypes caught testing, rather than the flat tops featured on the original Bronco and recently unveiled Bronco R race truck, which is based on the all-new model.

Ford has confirmed that the Bronco will make its official debut sometime this spring.

