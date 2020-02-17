Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published

Here's when the 2021 Ford Bronco will be revealed

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford Bronco R entering Baja 1000 ahead of retail revivalVideo

Ford Bronco R entering Baja 1000 ahead of retail revival

Ford is entering a racing version of its Bronco R in the 2019 Baja 1000 ahead of its spring retail revival. The Bronco R features a modern design based on the 1966 original’s boxy styling.

The rebooted Ford Bronco may be coming out of the gate next month, but it will be a while before you can ride one home.

Ford dealers attending this year’s NADA Show in Las Vegas were told the all-new SUV will be revealed at an event sometime in March, but won’t be on sale until calendar year 2021, according to Automotive News. Ford has confirmed that the Bronco would debut this spring, but has not commented on the new report.

(Brian Williams)

The new Bronco will be built alongside the Ranger in Michigan on a modified version of the pickup’s frame. Photos of camouflaged prototypes caught while being tested suggest it will have a removable roof, solid rear axle, front independent suspension and boxy styling inspired by the original that was previewed on the Bronco R race truck that competed in last year’s Baja 1000.

(Brian Williams)

The dealers were also told that the previously announced “baby” Bronco crossover will be called the Bronco Sport and will be unveiled in April. The compact SUV will be based on the Ford Escape, but will offer more rugged styling and some off-road capability when it goes on sale later this year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu