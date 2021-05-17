Expand / Collapse search
2021 Ford Bronco deliveries delayed 2-3 weeks, but still 'on track' for summer

Chip shortage affecting production of the all-new SUV

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a crossover inspired by the original Bronco that's ready for adventure, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

The rebooted Ford Bronco has been a long time coming, and some customers are going to have to wait a little longer than expected to get theirs.

2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Ford Bronco (Ford)

The automaker has sent letters to order holders who were expecting to receive their trucks in early June notifying them that the delivery dates have been pushed back 2-3 weeks.

The delay is due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage hampering the auto industry and directly related to a current two-week shutdown at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant, where the Bronco is being built, that is scheduled to run through May 30.

2021 Ford Bronco revealedVideo

A Ford spokeswoman for manufacturing told the Detroit Free Press that the delays represent "adjustments" and that "we are still on track" for deliveries this summer.

Ford had previously shifted the start of deliveries from spring to summer due to production challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic before the chip shortage became the primary issue. 

On the bright side, Ford last week confirmed that the Bronco will be more powerful than originally advertised after finalizing its ratings with higher outputs for its two engine options.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos