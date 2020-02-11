Here's how much the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe costs

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is offering a lot of improvements for just a little more money ... or less.

The all-new full-size SUV will have the same starting price as the outgoing 2020 model, which recently got a mid-year $1,000 bump compared to the 2019 trucks.

The base price is $50,250 for Tahoe LS, while the LT is $800 less than the 2019 at $55,095 and the luxurious Premier drops $100 to $63,895. Pricing for the Sport RST, off-road Z51 and top of the line High Country trims have not yet been released.

The new Tahoe gains an independent rear suspension for improved ride quality and interior space. Two V8 engines will be offered across the lineup, along with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six-cylinder. Computer-controlled shock absorbers and an adjustable air suspension will be offered on some models.

A Chevrolet spokesperson told Automotive News that the larger Suburban models will be priced roughly $2,700 more than comparable Tahoes.

