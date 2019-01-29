2020 Toyota Tacoma to be revealed at Chicago Auto Show

The emperor is getting new clothes, and maybe more.

Toyota is teasing the reveal of the updated 2020 Tacoma pickup at the Chicago Auto Show on Feb. 7.

The latest version of the best-selling small pickup in America will be looking to hold its ground against the new Ford Ranger and increasingly popular trucks from General Motors.

From the image released with the announcement of the reveal, which only shows it from the top half of the grille up, it’s hard to tell if it’s simply a refresh or an all-new vehicle, but it has a distinctly different roof and headlight design than the current model. The Tacoma saw its last major redesign in 2016, which was an evolution of a platform that dates back to 2005.

Following a $150 million investment to increase production, Toyota sold 245,659 Tacomas last year, which was its best year ever and an increase of 24 percent over 2017. The second-place Chevrolet Colorado was a distant second at 132,842, despite 19.3 percent year-over-year growth. Demand for the Tacoma is so strong, that it has been at or near the top of most resale value lists for years.

