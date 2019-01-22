2020 GMC Sierra HD pickup revealed with X-ray vision

The 2020 GMC Sierra HD lineup won’t be the most powerful in the heavy-duty pickup class when it goes on sale later this year, but it will offer a different way to make it seem like whatever you’re towing has disappeared.

The 2500 and 3500 trucks will be available with a 360-degree camera system that can virtually “see” through a trailer. It works with a wired accessory camera that’s mounted to the back of the trailer and sends a feed to the display on the dashboard where it's stitched together with another view from the tailgate to create what appears to be a transparent outline on the screen.

It’s one of 15 possible views the system provides, including one from another camera inside the trailer that lets you keep an eye on cargo and live animals of all species.

The all-new trucks feature bigger, strong frames and cabs ported over from the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500. Details on its gasoline engine haven’t been announced, but its optional 6.6-liter Duramax diesel is an update of the current truck's that will be rated at 445 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque. The latter figure falls far short of the 1,000 lb-ft rating for the Cummins diesel in the 2019 Ram HD revealed at the Detroit Auto Show last week, which can tow 35,100 pounds worth of bragging rights.

GMC does promise that the maximum tow rating will be higher than the outgoing Sierra HD’s 30,000 pounds, and the engine will be mated to a first in class 10-speed automatic transmission for added efficiency.

Along with the work trims, there will be luxed-up Denalis and an AT4 trim level modeled on the one introduced with the light-duty Sierra 1500 that is equipped with an off-road suspension, locking rear differential, specially-tuned traction management systems and unique styling touches.

One option that will be offered across the board is GMC’s much-ballyhooed MultiPro Tailgate, which can be opened six different ways for various cargo carrying and access needs.

