2020 Jeep Wrangler diesel price revealed

The first-ever U.S. market Jeep Wranglers will be chugging into showrooms soon. Pricing for the much anticipated SUV has been released and the dealer order books open as Jeep awaits final fuel economy certification prior to the commencement of sales in a few weeks.

The new 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 is largely shared with the Ram 1500 and puts out 260 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque in the Wrangler. It’s offered across all trim levels, but only on 4x4 four-door models equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The lowest-priced Sport diesel starts at $37,795, which is $4,500 more than one powered by its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a $3,250 step from the 3.6-liter V6 option. Those differences also apply to the Sport S and hardcore off-road Rubicon. For 2020, the dressy Sahara is the only Wrangler available with the pricier mild hybrid “eTorque” versions of the gas engines, which add an electric motor boost and reduce the diesel’s premiums to $4,000 and $2,750.

Jeep promises that the diesel’s fuel economy will be the best ever for a Wrangler, which is currently rated at 21 mph combined with the 2.0-liter, while it matches the gas models’ top 3,500-pound tow rating. After launching in the Wrangler, the engine will be added to the Gladiator pickup for the 2021 model year.

