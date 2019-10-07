The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel can tow 6 tons and get 32 mpg

The all-new 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel’s fuel economy figures are in and they’re off by a mile, but that’s not so bad.

The new 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 has been rated at 32 mpg highway in two-wheel drive pickups, which is 1 mpg behind the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra diesel twins and 2 mpg better than the diesel Ford F-150. Things are better in 4x4 models, where the Ram’s 29 mpg rating matches the General Motors trucks and beats the Ford’s 25 mpg.

However, unlike its competitors, Ram offers the EcoDiesel engine as an option with every 1500 configuration, not just higher-end trims. It represents a $4,995 premium over the base V6 and costs $3,000 more than the popular Hemi V8, with the lowest priced Tradesman work truck model coming in at $38,585, compared to a $45,200 entry price for the Ford and $46,225 for the Chevy.

The Ram also boasts the highest maximum towing capacity at 12,600 pounds, with the Ford second at 11,400 pounds and the Chevrolet maxing out a 9,300 pounds. And just for good measure, Ram is offering a 33-gallon fuel tank option that gives the truck a theoretical range of 1,056 miles between fill-ups.

