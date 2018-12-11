2019 Ford Ranger scores highest fuel economy rating

The new Ford Ranger gets better fuel economy than any truck in its class, including the old one.

The reborn midsize pickup is powered by a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque that’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Despite competing with V6 engines on power, it delivers 23 mpg combined in 2WD Rangers and 22 mpg in 4x4s, which is better than all of its gas-powered competitors, including the front-wheel-drive Honda Ridgeline.

FORD RANGER CLAIMS TOWING AND PAYLOAD TITLES

But it also beats the last Ford Ranger sold in the U.S. in 2011, which had a 143 hp 2.3-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder and a 5-speed automatic transmission that were only good for 20 mpg combined. It’s a testament to how far powertrain technology has come in the past decade.

Along with the extra gears in its transmission, the Ranger also features fuel-saving stop-start technology that shuts the engine off when the truck isn’t moving.

The 2019 Ranger will be on sale early next year at a starting price of $25,395. Fox News Autos will have a full review of the truck next week and we want to know what YOU want to know about it, so let us know on Facebook below.