2019 Ford Ranger claims towing and payload titles

Ford is claiming best-in-class payload and tow ratings for its upcoming 2019 Ford Ranger, which will compete against The Chevrolet Colorado when deliveries begin early next year.

The midsize pickup is exclusively powered by a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that Ford revealed Friday puts out 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque.

With its standard 10-speed automatic transmission and optional towing package, the Ranger will be able to pull up to 7,500 pounds, which beats the top gas-powered Colorado by 500 pounds, but falls 200 pounds short of the Colorado diesel.

Ford offers diesel-powered Rangers in other markets, but has not yet confirmed plans to bring them to the United States.

Along with the top tow rating, the Ranger has a max payload capacity of 1,860 pounds, 312 pounds more than the Colorado.

Pricing for the Ranger ranges from $25,395 for a base XL SuperCab to over $43,000 for a loaded Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 and the order books are open now.