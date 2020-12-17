1969 Mercury Cougar from James Bond film auctioned for record $480G

A Mercury Cougar that was featured in a James Bond film shook the auction world on Wednesday by setting a new record price for the model.

The 1969 Cougar XR-7 was one of four used during the making of "On Her Majesty’s Secret Service," and was driven on screen by Diana Rigg’s Tracy di Vicenzo character.

Unlike other cars used for stunts, the vehicle was undamaged during production and had passed through several private owners before being offered at the Bonhams Bond Street auction in London.

The seller purchased it in 1990 not even knowing it was a movie car, but wanted it for the 428-4V Cobra Jet Ram Air V-8 engine.

The fully-restored coupe was offered at the Bonhams Bond Street auction with a pre-event estimate of $130,000 to $200,000, but ended up going for $480,088, including auction fees, which is believed to be the highest auction price ever paid for a Cougar.