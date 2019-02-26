$150,000 Lamborghini bursts into flames moments after leaving garage

Does anyone know a good mechanic in Birmingham? Because this guy really needs one.

An online trader in England was driving home with his girlfriend in a Lamborghini Gallardo that he’d just had worked on at a garage for $13,000 when the supercar burst into flames last Friday.

Lak Sira told SWNS that he smelled gas and called the mechanic, who told him that was normal after a service. He then pulled over to take the roof off and vent it out when he heard a loud bang as the vehicle burst into flames.

"We nearly died, if I didn't pull over when I did I dread to think what happened. It was very frightening and my girlfriend is scared to get in any car with me now,” Sira said.

The fire spread from the rear engine compartment into the passenger cabin before it could be extinguished, totaling the vehicle.

Siri said he is considering legal action against the garage.

"I want answers because it clearly wasn't safe to drive and if it had burst into flames as I was going along then we could have been killed."

