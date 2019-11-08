1,000 hp 1958 Plymouth Fury custom is a hellacious tribute to 'Christine'

And you thought Christine was mean the first time around.

The crew from “Graveyard Carz” has turned a 1958 Plymouth Fury into a tribute to the car from the classic horror film “Christine”--with a twist.

Although it retains the original styling on the outside, its original 305 hp V8 has been replaced with a “Hellephant” supercharged 426 cubic-inch V8, which is a 1,000 hp crate motor sold by Mopar for custom builds. The car, displayed at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, is also equipped with MagnaFlow mufflers and alloy axles, Autoblog reports.

STOLEN AND WRECKED DODGE CHALLENGER IS A SMASH HIT AT SEMA SHOW

As many as 28 cars were used during the production of the 1983 film, but just three are understood to have survived fully intact. One was raffled off by MTV and disappeared, while the other two are on display in museums, according to Hot Rod.

The last time one of the originals is known to have changed hands was in 2015, when it was sold at a Barrett-Jackson auction for $198,000.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP