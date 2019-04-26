10-foot-long snake causes traffic jam in Brazil

Traffic in Brazil slithered to a stop when a giant snake got stuck in the road.

Travelers near the city of Porto Velho, in southern Brazil, spotted a 10-foot-long anaconda in the middle of highway BR-364. The massive snake was starting to work its way across the pavement and was in serious danger of being run over.

As reported by G1 Globo, several motorists got out of cars and directed traffic to come to a halt. They then watched as the massive snake crawled across one side of the highway and eventually climbed over the barrier. The helpful humans then jumped over to the other side of the roadway and continued to keep the anaconda safe from traffic.

Thankfully, everyone kept their distance from the animal. Although anacondas aren’t poisonous, they’re still dangerous. When they feel threatened, they will attack humans — even if they are just trying to keep them from getting run over.

