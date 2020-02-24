Wales jury in 'barbaric medieval-style' crossbow killing returns guilty verdict

A North Wales jury returned a guilty verdict Monday in what police said was the “barbaric medieval-style execution” of an elderly man shot and killed last year with a crossbow.

Gerald Corrigan, 74, suffered horrendous injuries after being shot at his home in April.

Terence Whall, 38, a sports therapist, was convicted of ambushing Corrigan from a close distance while armed with a powerful crossbow.

“Terence Whall believed he had planned and committed the perfect murder," Detective Chief Inspector Brian Kearney said. "There was no forensic evidence, no direct eyewitness evidence to the shooting and in fact no one saw him going to and from the scene.”

Police initially suspected Corrigan had been shot accidentally in the dead of night by a lamper, a rogue hunter.

The jury was told that Whall damaged Corrigan’s TV satellite dish to lure him outside. Corrigan was shot as he fixed it.

Police were able to establish that Thall’s Land Rover was near Corrigan’s home the night of the shooting and the night before when he was scoping out the property, the Guardian reported.

Prosecutors told the jury the exact motive wasn’t known but it was clear someone wanted Corrigan killed.

Corrigan’s girlfriend issued a statement after the verdict.

“To that sad, twisted, broken soul who murdered him, I say if you have an ounce of humanity, any sense of decency, then you would tell us now why you have done this,” Megan Bailey, 64, said, according to the Guardian.