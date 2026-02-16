Ukraine's Zelesnkyy says he met with Democratic senators, thanked US for support

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X that he met with U.S. senators Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

"Thank you for seeing us," Blumenthal can be heard saying in a video included in Zelenskyy's post. "We look forward to hearing from you, ah, about how we can be more helpful."

Zelenskyy indicated in the post that during the meeting he "thanked the United States for its strong bipartisan support and work for peace."

President Donald Trump has been trying to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, but the two nations remain locked in conflict.

"Before our meeting, the senators met with children whom Ukraine managed to return from Russia. Thank you, this is truly important," Zelenskyy noted in the post.

"We see no better tools to influence Moscow than pressure. There is an important sanctioning act in the Senate right now, and we expect it to work. I also informed them about the constant Russian strikes on our people and, in particular, on American businesses as well. It is absolutely fair that Russian money should be used to defend against this terror, and we discussed the prospects of utilizing immobilized Russian assets to purchase missiles for the Patriot systems," he added.

"I thank the President, Congress, and the people of the United States for their support," Zelenskyy noted.

Fox News Digital reached out to the senators' offices on Monday.