World

Ukraine's Zelesnkyy says he met with Democratic senators, thanked US for support

'I thank the President, Congress, and the people of the United States for their support,' Zelenskyy noted.

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X that he met with U.S. senators Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

"Thank you for seeing us," Blumenthal can be heard saying in a video included in Zelenskyy's post. "We look forward to hearing from you, ah, about how we can be more helpful."

Zelenskyy indicated in the post that during the meeting he "thanked the United States for its strong bipartisan support and work for peace."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the dinner on the occasion of the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC) and Ewald-von-Kleist Award at Königssaal der Bayerischen Residenz on Feb. 14, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has been trying to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, but the two nations remain locked in conflict.

"Before our meeting, the senators met with children whom Ukraine managed to return from Russia. Thank you, this is truly important," Zelenskyy noted in the post.

Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Richard Blumenthal

U.S Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (L) and Richard Blumenthal speak at a press conference following a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Feb. 16, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)

"We see no better tools to influence Moscow than pressure. There is an important sanctioning act in the Senate right now, and we expect it to work. I also informed them about the constant Russian strikes on our people and, in particular, on American businesses as well. It is absolutely fair that Russian money should be used to defend against this terror, and we discussed the prospects of utilizing immobilized Russian assets to purchase missiles for the Patriot systems," he added.

"I thank the President, Congress, and the people of the United States for their support," Zelenskyy noted.

Fox News Digital reached out to the senators' offices on Monday.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

