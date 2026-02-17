Iconic 'Lovers' Arch' on Italian coast collapses on Valentine's Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A popular rock structure in Italy known as the "Lovers’ Arch" collapsed on Valentine’s Day following days of poor weather.

The natural formation, which was part of the Sant'Andrea sea stacks along southern Italy's Adriatic coast, was often used as a backdrop for tourist photos and wedding proposals, according to Reuters.

"This is an unwanted Valentine's Day gift," Maurizio Cisternino, the mayor of the nearby town of Melendugno, was quoted as telling a local newspaper.

Cisternino described the collapse as a "very hard blow" for the area after days of heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas.

2 SKIERS KILLED IN AVALANCHE ON POPULAR MONT BLANC SKIING ROUTE NEAR FRENCH-SWISS BORDER

"Nature has taken back what it created," Cisternino said.

Photos taken at the scene showed a pile of rubble in an area where the arch used to soar over the water.

RECORD-SETTING WAVE OF MOUNTAIN DEATHS ROCKS ITALY AFTER AVALANCHES STRIKE

Officials are now warning that other parts of the rocky coastline are at risk of collapse, which cracks visible along the cliffs, Reuters reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The news agency also said that storms and heavy rains in recent days have damaged other parts of Italy’s coastline along the Ionian Sea, damaging beach structures and causing small cliff falls from Gallipoli to Ugento.