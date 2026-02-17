Expand / Collapse search
Italy

Iconic 'Lovers' Arch' on Italian coast collapses on Valentine's Day

Melendugno mayor Maurizio Cisternino called the natural formation's destruction an 'unwanted Valentine's Day gift'

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
A popular rock structure in Italy known as the "Lovers’ Arch" collapsed on Valentine’s Day following days of poor weather. 

The natural formation, which was part of the Sant'Andrea sea stacks along southern Italy's Adriatic coast, was often used as a backdrop for tourist photos and wedding proposals, according to Reuters. 

"This is an unwanted Valentine's Day gift," Maurizio Cisternino, the mayor of the nearby town of Melendugno, was quoted as telling a local newspaper. 

Cisternino described the collapse as a "very hard blow" for the area after days of heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas. 

Lovers' Arch along Italy's coast collapses after storms

The "Lovers' Arch" near Melendugno in southern Italy is shown at left in 2018. On Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, the rock structure collapsed following days of bad weather. (DEA/V. Giannella; Paolo Manzo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Nature has taken back what it created," Cisternino said. 

Photos taken at the scene showed a pile of rubble in an area where the arch used to soar over the water.

People stand near where Lovers' Arch collapsed in Italy

The area where the "Lovers' Arch" was located in Italy is a popular tourist photo site. (Paolo Manzo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Officials are now warning that other parts of the rocky coastline are at risk of collapse, which cracks visible along the cliffs, Reuters reported.

Rubble seen in pile at site of Lovers' Arch collapse in Italy

The arch collapsed on Saturday, Feb. 14, following days of poor weather, a local mayor said. (Paolo Manzo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The news agency also said that storms and heavy rains in recent days have damaged other parts of Italy’s coastline along the Ionian Sea, damaging beach structures and causing small cliff falls from Gallipoli to Ugento. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

