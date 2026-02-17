Russia sentences American to 4 years for allegedly trying to take Kalashnikov rifle stocks: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An American was sentenced Tuesday to four years in jail in Russia for allegedly trying to fly out of an airport in Moscow with the stocks of Kalashnikov assault rifles in his suitcase, a report said.

The unnamed U.S. citizen, who collects Kalashnikov weapons, did not make a customs declaration after purchasing two stocks and checking a suitcase containing the items at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Reuters reported, citing the RIA Novosti state news agency.

He later was found guilty under an article of Russian criminal code relating to the smuggling of weapons, it added.



Russian state media is also claiming the American partially admitted guilt, according to Reuters.

The State Department warns Americans not to travel to Russia "for any reason due to terrorism, unrest, wrongful detention and other risks."

"The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has limited ability to assist in the case of a detention of a U.S. citizen. There is no guarantee that the Russian government will grant the U.S. Embassy consular access to detained U.S. citizens," the State Department said. "U.S. citizens may serve their entire prison sentence without release. The risk of wrongful detention of U.S. citizens remains high. Even if a case is determined wrongful, there is no guarantee of release."

"Russian officials often question and threaten U.S. citizens without reason. Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on false charges," it added. They have denied them fair treatment and convicted them without credible evidence. Russian authorities have opened questionable investigations against U.S. citizens for their religious activities."