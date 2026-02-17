Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Russia sentences American to 4 years for allegedly trying to take Kalashnikov rifle stocks: report

American taken into custody was a collector of Kalashnikov weapons, report says

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
An American was sentenced Tuesday to four years in jail in Russia for allegedly trying to fly out of an airport in Moscow with the stocks of Kalashnikov assault rifles in his suitcase, a report said. 

The unnamed U.S. citizen, who collects Kalashnikov weapons, did not make a customs declaration after purchasing two stocks and checking a suitcase containing the items at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Reuters reported, citing the RIA Novosti state news agency. 

He later was found guilty under an article of Russian criminal code relating to the smuggling of weapons, it added. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the State Department for comment.

RUSSIA UPS JAIL SENTENCE OF US CITIZEN TO 10 YEARS FOR BEATING PRISON STAFF

Split image of AK-47 rifles and passenger jets at Moscow's Vnukovo airport

AK-47 rifles are seen during a training session at a shooting range outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, on the left, in July 2023. On the right are passenger jets at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. An American reportedly was jailed after trying to transport Kalashnikov rifle stocks in a suitcase at the airport. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Russian state media is also claiming the American partially admitted guilt, according to Reuters. 

The State Department warns Americans not to travel to Russia "for any reason due to terrorism, unrest, wrongful detention and other risks."

CHINA PLEDGES AID TO UKRAINE AS US OFFICIALS WARN BEIJING IS QUIETLY FUELING RUSSIA'S WAR

Kalashnikov rifle and helmet belonging to Ukrainian soldier

A Kalashnikov of a Ukrainian soldier participating in shooting training is seen in Donetsk region of Ukraine on July 31, 2024.  (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has limited ability to assist in the case of a detention of a U.S. citizen. There is no guarantee that the Russian government will grant the U.S. Embassy consular access to detained U.S. citizens," the State Department said. "U.S. citizens may serve their entire prison sentence without release. The risk of wrongful detention of U.S. citizens remains high. Even if a case is determined wrongful, there is no guarantee of release."  

People and cars at terminal of Moscow's Vnukovo airport

A terminal at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, in August 2023.  (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

"Russian officials often question and threaten U.S. citizens without reason. Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on false charges," it added. They have denied them fair treatment and convicted them without credible evidence. Russian authorities have opened questionable investigations against U.S. citizens for their religious activities." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

