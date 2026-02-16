Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Hong Kong

Tourist arrested after destroying multiple check-in kiosks in Hong Kong airport rampage

Police also found the 35-year-old man carrying four Viagra pills without a prescription during his arrest

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
Tourist destroys check-in desks in Hong Kong airport rampage Video

Tourist destroys check-in desks in Hong Kong airport rampage

Tourist damages check-in kiosks and railings in Hong Kong International Airport rampage. (Credit: ViralPress)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shocking scene unfolded inside Hong Kong International Airport’s Terminal 1 on Monday when a man was seen pushing over check-in kiosks and trying to smash them with a metal pole.

Footage of the incident went viral and showed the man dressed in a black jumper, blue jeans, and wearing a cross-body bag striding toward a row of automated check-in kiosks in the departure area.

Without hesitation, he began forcefully pushing the machines over one by one.

INDIAN NATIONAL ALLEGEDLY STABBED 2 TEENS WITH FORK ON FLIGHT

Hong Kong International Airport

The 35-year-old man was allegedly trying to buy a plane ticket before the violent episode at Hong Kong International Airport.

The kiosks toppled to the ground in quick succession, crashing loudly onto the terminal floor.

Not satisfied with knocking them down, the man then grabbed a nearby metal stanchion — one of the poles used to guide passengers in queue lines — and used it to smash the machines repeatedly.

Stunned travelers and airport staff were seen watching with no one intervening.

The rampage reportedly resulted in damage to around 10 kiosks, as well as metal barriers, nearby counters and even a glass panel.

CHAOTIC VIDEO SHOWS PASSENGERS TRADING BLOWS MIDAIR AS PLANE FORCED TO DIVERT: REPORTS

Hong Kong International Airport

Viral footage shows the man using a metal stanchion to smash fallen check-in machines as travelers watched. (ViralPress)

The South China Morning Post reported that the man was later identified as a 35-year-old British tourist who had been trying to buy a plane ticket before the violent episode began. 

The exact trigger for his outburst was unclear.

Airport authority personnel and airport security responded by rushing to the scene and warning him to stop further vandalism.

Officers then arrested the traveler and launched an investigation into his airport meltdown, according to Viral Press.

CHAOTIC VIDEO SHOWS PASSENGERS TRADING BLOWS MIDAIR AS PLANE FORCED TO DIVERT: REPORTS

Hong Kong International airport

Inbound passengers walk through the arrivals hall at Hong Kong International Airport. (Li Zhihua/China News Service via Getty Images)

When the man was detained, officers reportedly found that he was carrying four Viagra pills without a prescription.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Airport Authority personnel and airport security immediately arrived at the scene, warned the man to stop further vandalism, and called the police. Officers then arrested him and are continuing their investigation," an Airport Authority spokesperson said, according to the Telegraph.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

Close modal

Continue