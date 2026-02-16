Tourist arrested after destroying multiple check-in kiosks in Hong Kong airport rampage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shocking scene unfolded inside Hong Kong International Airport’s Terminal 1 on Monday when a man was seen pushing over check-in kiosks and trying to smash them with a metal pole.

Footage of the incident went viral and showed the man dressed in a black jumper, blue jeans, and wearing a cross-body bag striding toward a row of automated check-in kiosks in the departure area.

Without hesitation, he began forcefully pushing the machines over one by one.

The kiosks toppled to the ground in quick succession, crashing loudly onto the terminal floor.

Not satisfied with knocking them down, the man then grabbed a nearby metal stanchion — one of the poles used to guide passengers in queue lines — and used it to smash the machines repeatedly.

Stunned travelers and airport staff were seen watching with no one intervening.

The rampage reportedly resulted in damage to around 10 kiosks, as well as metal barriers, nearby counters and even a glass panel.

The South China Morning Post reported that the man was later identified as a 35-year-old British tourist who had been trying to buy a plane ticket before the violent episode began.

The exact trigger for his outburst was unclear.

Airport authority personnel and airport security responded by rushing to the scene and warning him to stop further vandalism.

Officers then arrested the traveler and launched an investigation into his airport meltdown, according to Viral Press.

When the man was detained, officers reportedly found that he was carrying four Viagra pills without a prescription.

"Airport Authority personnel and airport security immediately arrived at the scene, warned the man to stop further vandalism, and called the police. Officers then arrested him and are continuing their investigation," an Airport Authority spokesperson said, according to the Telegraph.