France

Paris police raid Arab World Institute in connection with Epstein investigation

Former culture minister resigned last month as investigators search Paris headquarters for documents

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
French police raided the headquarters for the Arab World Institute on Monday as part of its investigation into a former government official's connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Authorities searched the Paris headquarters along with several other locations, according to the National Financial Prosecutor. The investigators were searching for documents relating to ex-culture minister Jack Lang, who previously served as the AWI's head until his resignation last month. AWI is a part of France's foreign ministry.

Both Jack and Caroline Lang have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or receiving financial benefits from Epstein. Their lawyer, Laurent Merlet, told French broadcaster BFMTV this month that "there was no movement of funds".

Fallout from the release of millions of new documents related to Epstein has rippled through Europe. On Saturday, Paris prosecutors set up a dedicated team to review the files, coordinating with the financial prosecutor and national police.

Arab World Institute

French police officers patrol in front of the Institut du Monde Arabe (IMA - Arab World Institute) during a search as part of investigations entrusted to the National Anti-Fraud Office (ONAF) on the Epstein case linked to its president Jack Lang, at the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris on February 16, 2026. (Photo by Charlotte SIEMON / AFP via Getty Images)

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced in a letter on Saturday that "all" Epstein files have now been released, consistent with Section 3 of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

"In accordance with the requirements of the Act, and as described in various Department submissions to the courts of the Southern District of New York assigned to the Epstein and Maxwell prosecutions and related orders, the Department released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department’ that ‘relate to’ any of nine different categories," the letter read.

The letter includes a list of more than 300 high-profile names, including President Donald Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama, Prince Harry, Bill Gates, Woody Allen, Kurt Cobain, Mark Zuckerberg and Bruce Springsteen.

Chad Pergram asks Attorney General Pam Bondi questions before Capitol Hill hearing

Attorney General Pam Bondi arrives at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill and takes questions from Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram ahead of a House hearing. (Tom Williams)

In accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the list of names includes "all persons where (1) they are or were a government official or politically exposed person and (2) their name appears in the files released under the Act at least once," the letter said, adding that the names appear in a "wide variety of contexts."

Some of the names mentioned had "extensive direct email contact with Epstein or Maxwell" while others were mentioned "in a portion of a document (including press reporting) that on its face is unrelated to the Epstein and Maxwell matters," the letter said.

Epstein and Maxwell

The Department of Justice released a trove of Epstein documents on Dec. 19 following President Trump's signature on the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The document outlines the broad range of Epstein-related materials the Justice Department says are encompassed, including records concerning Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell; references to individuals—up to and including government officials—connected to Epstein’s activities; and documents tied to civil settlements and legal resolutions such as immunity deals, plea agreements, non-prosecution agreements and sealed arrangements. 

Reuters contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

