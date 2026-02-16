UK, German defense officials defend military buildup under Russian threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The British and German Defense chiefs contend that military buildup is necessary to protect Europe from potential Russian aggression.

They pointed to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"Moscow’s military buildup, combined with its willingness to wage war on our continent, as painfully evidenced in Ukraine, represents an increased risk that demands our collective attention," they declared in an opinion piece published by The Guardian.

United Kingdom chief of defense staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton and German chief of defense Carsten Breuer made an argument for peace through strength.

"History teaches us that deterrence fails when adversaries sense disunity and weakness. If Russia perceives Europe in this way, it may be emboldened to extend its aggression beyond Ukraine. Indeed, we know that Moscow’s intentions range wider than the current conflict," they wrote.

They asserted that the continent must have a strong defense industry.

"Ukraine shows us that industrial bases are key to sustaining and ultimately winning any major war. The increased defence spending under way across our countries proves that we are taking this seriously, as we cannot deter if we cannot produce. Our industries must be capable of sustained output – manufacturing the ammunition, systems and platforms our forces require at the pace modern conflict demands," they asserted.

"There is a moral dimension to this endeavour. Rearmament is not warmongering; it is the responsible action of nations determined to protect their people and preserve peace. Strength deters aggression. Weakness invites it," they wrote.